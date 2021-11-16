ACENT (ACE) Trading 34.6% Higher Over Last Week

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. ACENT has a market capitalization of $20.16 million and $9.68 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ACENT has traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar. One ACENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00049111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.24 or 0.00220925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010512 BTC.

ACENT Profile

ACENT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,471,107 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

