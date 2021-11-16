ACoconut Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ACoconut has a market cap of $815,728.28 and approximately $90,670.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00036541 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.