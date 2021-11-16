Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Update

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the October 14th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Acreage stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. Acreage has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

