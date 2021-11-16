Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,070,792 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 7,064,736 shares.The stock last traded at $66.72 and had previously closed at $70.43.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.76.
The stock has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.10.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,814,000 after acquiring an additional 605,277 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,581,000 after acquiring an additional 852,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,708 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATVI)
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
