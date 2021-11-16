adbank (ADB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $129,314.00

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One adbank coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. adbank has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $129,314.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, adbank has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00049003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.34 or 0.00223806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010452 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,947,640 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

