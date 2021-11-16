ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of ADLER Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €8.04 ($9.46) and last traded at €8.18 ($9.62). 12,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 98,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.19 ($9.64).

The company has a 50 day moving average of €9.66 and a 200 day moving average of €11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77.

About ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL)

ADLER is one of Germany's leading residential property companies with a focus on affordable housing. Its portfolio is primarily located in Â- or on the outskirts of Â- large and growing conurbations in northern, eastern and western Germany and has considerable upside potential in terms of revaluation gains, vacancy reduction and rent uplifts.

