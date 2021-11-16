Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,694 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $891,304,000 after purchasing an additional 46,667 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $5,211,000. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 132.5% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 187,189 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,984,000 after purchasing an additional 106,689 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 9.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.54.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $5.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $665.11. 7,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $628.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $593.98. The company has a market cap of $316.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

