Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Boosted by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,472 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.1% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $2,865,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,209 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $82,696,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $667.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,333. The company has a market cap of $318.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $677.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $628.34 and its 200-day moving average is $593.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $688.54.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

