Adshares 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.13 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $2.50 or 0.00004215 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Adshares has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $50.31 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00071437 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008589 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 20,136,878 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

