Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Citigroup

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $282.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.88.

Shares of AAP opened at $241.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.98 and its 200-day moving average is $208.72. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $142.59 and a fifty-two week high of $243.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Tensile Capital Management LP boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 249,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,801,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

