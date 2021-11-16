Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 383.8% from the October 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ADVZF opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. Adventus Mining has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADVZF. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Adventus Mining from C$1.70 to C$1.65 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

