AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Shares Down 0.2%

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) shares traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.01 and last traded at $33.24. 549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000.

