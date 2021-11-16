AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Announces Earnings Results

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

AECOM stock opened at $72.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.27 and its 200 day moving average is $64.78. AECOM has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $73.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -78.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACM. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.43.

AECOM declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AECOM stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 86,352 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of AECOM worth $38,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

