AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Given New $84.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $72.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. AECOM has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.78.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AECOM by 87.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AECOM by 11.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 84.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 52,487 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $3,231,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

