Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.42). Aemetis posted earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.66). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS.

AMTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $286,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 71,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,921 shares of company stock worth $2,561,450 over the last ninety days. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.32. 515,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of -0.34. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

