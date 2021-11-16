Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ANNSF. Bank of America raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

ANNSF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 224. Aena S.M.E. has a 52-week low of $149.05 and a 52-week high of $182.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.20.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.