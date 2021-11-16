AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 604,800 shares, a growth of 244.0% from the October 14th total of 175,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
AEOJF stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.31. AEON Financial Service has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $12.21.
About AEON Financial Service
