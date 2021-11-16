Aerovate Therapeutics’ (AVTE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.06% from the company’s previous close.

AVTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AVTE traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,259. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $29.43.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). Research analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

