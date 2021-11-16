Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.81

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 187175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AOIFF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Africa Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Africa Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Africa Oil in a report on Friday, October 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $820.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22.

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

