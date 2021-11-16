Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.50

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $1.68. Africa Oil shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 13,144 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AOIFF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Africa Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Africa Oil in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Africa Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $782.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.70.

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

