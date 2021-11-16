AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to post $1.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. AGCO reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $9.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.57 to $11.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. AGCO’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. OTR Global cut shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AGCO by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after buying an additional 56,861 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in AGCO by 329.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth $16,702,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in AGCO by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in AGCO by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 256,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $127.45 on Tuesday. AGCO has a twelve month low of $88.03 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

