ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $48.44

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.44 and traded as high as $49.87. ageas SA/NV shares last traded at $49.75, with a volume of 7,578 shares changing hands.

AGESY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.90.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

