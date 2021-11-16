Agora (NASDAQ:API) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Agora (NASDAQ:API) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Agora updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:API traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,036. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.27 and a beta of -0.18. Agora has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $114.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.98.

Get Agora alerts:

API has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Agora in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agora stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 397.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Agora were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.