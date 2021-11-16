Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Market Cap Achieves $18.13 Million

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $18.13 million and $291,932.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

