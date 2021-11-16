Aigang Achieves Market Cap of $1.20 Million (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Aigang coin can now be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $31,762.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aigang has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00048316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.89 or 0.00225061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010418 BTC.

About Aigang

Aigang (CRYPTO:AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Coin Trading

