Airbloc Hits Market Capitalization of $6.63 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Airbloc has a total market cap of $6.63 million and approximately $125,475.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Airbloc has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00048085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.04 or 0.00222853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Airbloc Coin Profile

Airbloc (ABL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.