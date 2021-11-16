Akroma (AKA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $162,092.18

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 65.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a total market cap of $162,092.18 and $213.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,246.78 or 0.07029267 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00084908 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.