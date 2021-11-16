Alan B. Levan Acquires 6,229 Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Stock

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) CEO Alan B. Levan bought 6,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.12 per share, with a total value of $193,846.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BVH stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.70. 1,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.