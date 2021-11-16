Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALK. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $278,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,050 shares of company stock worth $1,040,298 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.94 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.