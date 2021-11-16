Alchemix (ALCX) Market Cap Reaches $354.58 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Alchemix has a total market cap of $354.58 million and approximately $33.91 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for approximately $440.93 or 0.00729167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00049003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.34 or 0.00223806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010452 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,090,702 coins and its circulating supply is 804,161 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

