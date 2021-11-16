Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

AA stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,672,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,503,554. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.41. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Alcoa by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Alcoa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Alcoa by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

