Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the October 14th total of 415,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFFF opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. Alfa has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $0.90.

Alfa SAB de CV is a holding company, which produces, markets, and distributes food through recognized brands in Mexico, the United States, Europe, and Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The Alpek segment operates in the petrochemical and synthetic fibers industry, and its revenues are derived from sales of its primary products: polyester, plastics, and chemicals.

