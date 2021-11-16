Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AGMJF stock opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. Algoma Central has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corp. engages in owning and operating flag fleet of dry-bulk carriers and product tankers. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment includes flag dry-bulk vessels and its ship management business.

