Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AQN. CIBC raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.31.

TSE AQN opened at C$17.84 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$17.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.01. The stock has a market cap of C$11.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

