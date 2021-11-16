All Sports Trading 15.7% Lower This Week (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a market capitalization of $10.39 million and approximately $710,706.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00048325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.83 or 0.00225087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005798 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

SOC is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

