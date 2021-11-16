Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp cut their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 105,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 53,674 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

