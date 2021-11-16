Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Stake Lifted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 837,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,989 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Alliance Data Systems worth $87,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 651.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADS. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.28.

ADS stock opened at $79.92 on Tuesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.94.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

