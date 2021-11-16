Allianz (ALV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Allianz (FRA: ALV):

11/16/2021 – Allianz was given a new €250.00 ($294.12) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/12/2021 – Allianz was given a new €200.00 ($235.29) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

11/11/2021 – Allianz was given a new €254.00 ($298.82) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/11/2021 – Allianz was given a new €240.00 ($282.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/11/2021 – Allianz was given a new €245.00 ($288.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/10/2021 – Allianz was given a new €230.00 ($270.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/10/2021 – Allianz was given a new €232.00 ($272.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/25/2021 – Allianz was given a new €230.00 ($270.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/22/2021 – Allianz was given a new €230.00 ($270.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/14/2021 – Allianz was given a new €254.00 ($298.82) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/1/2021 – Allianz was given a new €230.00 ($270.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/1/2021 – Allianz was given a new €254.00 ($298.82) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/23/2021 – Allianz was given a new €254.00 ($298.82) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €205.75 ($242.06) on Tuesday. Allianz SE has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €197.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €205.94.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

