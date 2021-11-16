AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Ann M. Leen Sells 14,766 Shares

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Ann M. Leen sold 14,766 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $329,281.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ALVR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.32. 147,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,405. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.61.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.17). Research analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the third quarter worth approximately $11,941,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AlloVir by 61.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 804,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after acquiring an additional 306,124 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in AlloVir in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,716,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AlloVir by 826.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 250,039 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALVR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AlloVir from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

