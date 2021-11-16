Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) CFO Richard J. Poulton Sells 10,000 Shares

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.89. 1,538,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,156. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MDRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.