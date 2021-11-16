Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page Sells 13,889 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,967.85, for a total value of $41,220,468.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lawrence Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Lawrence Page sold 7,856 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,937.63, for a total value of $23,078,021.28.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.50, for a total value of $39,684,960.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,845.65, for a total value of $39,523,232.85.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,839.18, for a total value of $39,433,371.02.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total value of $38,862,810.90.

On Friday, August 20th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total value of $37,997,803.98.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total value of $37,923,081.16.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $6.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,981.52. 858,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,601. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,847.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,678.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,020.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

