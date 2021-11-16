Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is IMS Capital Management’s 8th Largest Position

IMS Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,121,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,314,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total transaction of $37,923,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $37,923,081.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total value of $8,252,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,292,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,930 shares of company stock valued at $533,966,251. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG opened at $2,988.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,847.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,678.48. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,020.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

