Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,178.21.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 7,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,937.63, for a total transaction of $23,078,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total value of $8,252,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,292,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,930 shares of company stock valued at $533,966,251. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,987.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,847.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,678.48. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,020.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.