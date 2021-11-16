Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.6% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,342,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,517,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $7.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,980.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,542. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,020.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,847.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,678.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,930 shares of company stock valued at $533,966,251. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

