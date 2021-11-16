Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.4% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,963.61. 17,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,182. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,837.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2,640.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,012.29. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

