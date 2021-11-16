Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.4% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 target price (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,963.61. 17,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,182. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,837.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2,640.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,012.29. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

