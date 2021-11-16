Alphacat (ACAT) Reaches Market Cap of $256,490.43

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $256,490.43 and approximately $94,353.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphacat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded down 49.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alphacat alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00067777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00070642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00093751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,974.48 or 0.99387308 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,183.11 or 0.06932089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Alphacat Coin Profile

Alphacat’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alphacat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphacat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.