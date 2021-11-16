Alphr finance Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $80,601.00 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Alphr finance has a market cap of $856,700.69 and approximately $80,601.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphr finance coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00067076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00070800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00093201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,528.66 or 1.00420135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,130.96 or 0.06968603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphr finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphr finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

