Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,269 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Altair Engineering worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the software’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,678 shares of the software’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,353 shares of the software’s stock valued at $62,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,811 shares of the software’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -977.13 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.38.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

In other news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 23,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $1,675,934.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,598 shares of company stock valued at $30,136,502. 25.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

