Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,962 shares of the software’s stock after selling 20,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Altair Engineering worth $10,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 65.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 699,531 shares of the software’s stock valued at $48,247,000 after purchasing an additional 276,600 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth $15,711,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 26.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 763,422 shares of the software’s stock worth $52,653,000 after acquiring an additional 158,578 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 120.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 286,762 shares of the software’s stock worth $19,779,000 after acquiring an additional 156,921 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 996.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,370 shares of the software’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 134,838 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

ALTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $82.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -977.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 33,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,392,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,598 shares of company stock worth $30,136,502 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.